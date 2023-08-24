National Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon congratulate each other on their joint win

Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt took to social media to express their happiness over winning Best Actress National Film Awards 2023. While Kriti won for Mimi, Alia bagged it for Gangubai Kathiawadi.



Both actresses took to social media to express thanks to their family and filmmakers Laxman Utekar (Mimi) and Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi). They even congratulated each other and expressed joy in sharing the award together.



Kriti Sanon posted a long message on Instagram. She won the award for playing a surrogate mother in Mimi.

At the end of the note she congratulated Alia and said, “Congratulations Aliaaaa! So so well deserved! I've always admired your work and I'm too excited that I got to share this huge moment with you!”

Meanwhile, Alia gave the signature Gangu pose and dedicated the win to Bhansali, her family, her team, and to the audience.



As a postscript, she wrote a note to fellow winner Kriti and wrote, ".S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster @kritisanon"

While Alia and Kriti won the Best Actress award, Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE