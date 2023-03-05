Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 10 billion worldwide

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film Pathaan is now the all-time number-one Hindi film in India. The film has reportedly raised over Rs 10 billion worldwide since its release in January this year. Yash Raj Films (YRF) revealed the same in a social media post.

Praising the Siddharth Anand directorial film, the studio wrote, "The net collection in India stands at Rs 529.96 crore (Hindi - Rs 511.70 crore, dubbed - Rs 18.26 crore) The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1028 crore (India gross: Rs 641.50 crore, overseas: Rs 386.50 crore)"

The press note further read, "It feels incredible that Pathaan is now the number one Hindi film in India today! The love and appreciation that has been showered on Pathaan by audiences are historic and it shows in the box office result. As a director, I'm proud that I made a film that has entertained people globally."

The movie marked SRK's mega comeback after his absence from leading man roles for more than four years. He was previously seen in the 2018 film Zero.

SRK's wife Gauri Khan also shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, "Record-breaking streak… #Pathaan," with a fire emoji. Check out the post below!

Other Indian films that have crossed the Rs 10 billion mark at the global box office are Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, RRR and K.G.F: Chapter 2.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The YRF's spy franchise follows Khan as he comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India. It is the fourth film in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and War.

