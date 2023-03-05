Ranbir Kapoor talks about his Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar character, says 'My coming- of-age days are gone!'

Director Luv Ranjan is back with another rom-com, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and this time his film has a fresh pair- Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. This film, which is also the first collaboration between the director and the actors Ranbir and Shraddha, has been one of the most-awaited movies of 2023.



The movie is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, on the occasion of Holi, a big Hindu festival celebrated in India. Before the release, the lead cast of the film is busy promoting the film, on March 4, Shraddha and Ranbir, came to Delhi (National Capital of India), where they interacted with the media and answered why their latest film is hatke.



At the press conference, WION got the chance to interact with Ranbir and Shraddha about their forthcoming movie where the two stars spoke candidly about the experience of filming a rom-com.



In his decade-long career, Ranbir has been known for playing coming-of-age characters which have received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. However, when he was asked whether his role in Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar was also on similar lines, the actor immediately denied it and said that ''his coming-of-age days are gone''.



''I'm done, I have come of age'', quipped Ranbir. The 40-year-old actor added, ''My character in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' is different, he's a sorted guy and conflicts in this film are very different.''



''My coming-of-age days are gone and now I'm no more the Harry Potter.''



We also spoke to Shraddha and asked her to share one blooper and funny moment while they were shooting for the film.



Describing the funny incident that happened with her co-star, the 36-year-old actress said, ''Ranbir is a talented actor and has done great work in the film, but there was one scene that we were filming when he was not able to deliver the dialogue, so at that moment, I had a lot of fun, I laughed insanely.''



The 'Stree' actress added, "I still doubt that Luv sir had given scenes to Ranbir first, not me. Actually, what usually happens is that we get the script after the narration, but this time Luv sir never shared the script, even after the narration.''



"We always got the scenes just before the shoots, but I still doubt that Luv sir has done some makkari (shiftiness) with me and always shared the scenes with Ranbir beforehand.''



Luv Ranjan's film is one of the most awaited romantic comedies of the season. There has been a strong buzz around the film ever since the trailer was released and fans have been raving about the onscreen chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha.







Popular standup comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi is making his acting debut in the film. During the conference, both Shraddha and Ranbir shared their first experience working with Bassi as they praised his approach towards the craft.