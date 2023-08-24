Paresh Rawal opens up on iconic role of Baburao in Hera Pheri, reveals when Hera Pheri 3 will release

Paresh Rawal is set to return in Hera Pheri 3 and he wants everyone to know that the film is definitely happening. Set to entertain masses with his goofy and kind-hearted Baburao Ganpatrai Apte, Paresh Rawal got candid about the status of Hera Pheri 3. He said that the comedy film will go on floors soon and that he’s excited to reprise his role as Baburao.

What to expect from Hera Pheri 3?

On wanting to do something different from previous times, Paresh Rawal said, “But main saath me ye bhi umeed karta hu ki kuch alag karne ko mile. Backdrop uska alag ho, koi nayi kahaani ho toh uske responses bhi alag honge. Uska approach bhi alag hoga. (But at the same time, I also expect that I get to do something different this time. Like a different backdrop or a new story, so his responses will also be different. His approach will be unique.)”

What next?

Paresh Rawal also revealed that Welcome 3 is in works and it has been tentatively titled Welcome 2 Jungle. The film will go on the floor in October 2023. He also revealed that a sequel to Awara Pagal Deewana is also in the works.

Paresh Rawal is currently gearing up for the release of Dream Girl 2. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead, the film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 25.

