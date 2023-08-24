Jawan advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US, SRK's film set for Rs 100-crore on first day

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is already a blockbuster. The film is reportedly set for a huge opening day box office collection if trade analysts are to be trusted. According to several reports, the film is set for Rs 100 crore on opening day and it has already collected Rs 1 crore in the US in advance booking collections. This when there are still two weeks left for the film to release.

On Wednesday, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Jawan’s advance bookings in the United States have crossed $150,000 (over Rs 1.25 crore) two weeks ahead of the film’s release on September 7. “#Jawan advance bookings are terrific in USA. Crosses $150K mark. Advance sales - $151,187; Locations – 367; Shows – 1607; Tickets – 9691,” read the post.

Advance bookings of Jawan opened worldwide last week

Advance bookings of Jawan opened in select overseas markets last week, almost three weeks before the film’s release. This usually never happens for an Indian film but given Shah Rukh’s popularity in the US, UK, and Middle East, it is not a surprising move.

Jawan is directed by Atlee. Alongwith Shah Rukh Khan, the film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film has Anirudh’s music. Jawan will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The advance booking sales have not begun in India yet.

