Pankaj Tripathi joins Akshay Kumar in 'Bachchan Pandey'

Pankaj Tripathi has had a fabulous year on the professional front and now he is set to be seen with Akshay Kumar for the first time in ‘Bachchan Pandey’.

The film along with Akshay Kumar stars Kriti Sanon as the female lead. It also has Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ shoot will begin in Jaisalmer on January 6, 2021. A source close to the film said, "While Kriti and Pankaj have worked earlier in Luka Chuppi, Akshay will be teaming up with Pankaj for the first time. Both are known for their comic timing and unusual choices and one cannot wait to see the creativity that both these actors create on screen. Pankaj will be joining Akshay, Kriti, Jacqueline and Arshad in Jaisalmer." Check out Akshay Kumar's look from the film here.

The source added, "It was Sajid Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji's idea to rope in Pankaj Tripathi for a pivotal role which will add a lot of humour to the storyline. It's a huge ensemble cast which will be shooting together for 90 days."

‘Bachchan Pandey’ stars Akshay Kumar as a gangster while Kriti Sanon is playing the role of a journalist.

‘Bachchan Pandey’ is the Hindi remake of 2014 Tamil film ‘Veeram’. The original film starred Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah.