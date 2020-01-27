Akshay Kumar releases 'Bachchan Pandey' new look as he shifts film's date for Aamir Khan

'Bachchan Pandey' new look will only leave you with more questions.

The last time Akshay had shared a look from his upcoming film, he had his fans enquiring about the film and its plot and this time too, he wants you to think hard. Ripped body, multiple gold chains around his neck, a red-maroon bandana style cloth wrapped around his head and his glaring into the camera -- Akshay's new look is all about power and anger. We wonder at what! Also, interestingly, his character from the film has what looks like partial visibility in one eye.

See the poster:

With the new date, the actor also shared a new release date for 'Bachchan Pandey', on the special request of Aamir Khan, with whom his film was clashing. 'Bachchan Pandey' will now release on January 22, 2021 instead of Christmas 2020. That's when Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will release.

Aamir Khan wrote a sweet message on Twitter for Akshay as he thanked the team of 'Bachchan Pandey' for moving the film. He wrote, “Sometimes all it takes is one conversation. Thank you to my friends @akshaykumar & Sajid Nadiadwala for their warm gesture of moving the release date of their film Bachchan Pandey at my request. I wish them the very best for their film. Looking forward to it. Love. a.”

To this, Akshay replied, "Anytime @aamir_khan, we’re all friends here Presenting - new look, new release date. Coming on 22nd January, 2021. In and as #BachchanPandey! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon.”

'Bachchan Pandey' is helmed by Farhad Samji and features Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. The film will star Aamir and Kareena Kapoor in lead roles.