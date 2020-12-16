Pankaj Tripathi is out to prove he's alive in Zee5 film 'Kaagaz', check out poster

Pankaj Tripathi’s look from his forthcoming film on Zee5, ‘Kaagaz’ has been revealed and looks like there’s a lot of work he will have to do to prove that he is alive. Yes, his character has apparently been declared dead while he is still alive and he has to prove the same in the land revenue records of Uttar Pradesh.

Directed by Satish Kaushik, ‘Kaagaz’ will release on Zee5 on January 7. It will also finds it way to theatres in the country.

The satirical comedy, which will be a commentary on the flawed system of land resources, will also star Monal Gajjar, Mita Vashisht, Amar Upadhyay and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

In a statement, Pankaj Tripathi said, “It is quirky, black comedy and depicts a common man’s humorous journey on identity crisis. My character will be quite different from some of my recent ventures and I am excited to be a part of such an inspiring story. This story needs to be heard and I am definite that Zee5 will give it the reach that it deserves."

Director Satish Kaushik, who also plays a pivotal role in Kaagaz, said, “I remember reading about the story of Lal Bihari Mritak in the news for the first time, I was intrigued and inspired with his journey, so I did a lot of research on the events that took place in his life. Eventually, it felt to me like this story deserved to be told to the world.”

For the unversed, Lal Bihari Mritak fought a long and hard battle for nearly two decades to prove himself alive, after he was declared dead in the records of the Uttar Pradesh government’s revenue department in 1976. He founded the Mritak Sangh upon realising that there were many others in the state suffering a similar fate.

‘Kaagaz’ is presented by Salman Khan Films with Satish Kaushik Entertainment Production.

