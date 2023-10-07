One month of Jawan: A look back at Shah Rukh Khan's film blockbuster success

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has shattered several box office numbers. Today (Oct 8), Atlee's directorial has completed one month at the box office, and the film is still dominating the box office numbers with its smashing performance.



From day one of its release, the film has raked in crazy numbers at the box office. Even after one month of its release, Jawan's performance is super strong, and so far, the film has earned Rs 620.73 crore (Rs 6.2 billion) in India, as per Sacnilk.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, ''#Jawan has a SUPER-STRONG Week 4… Going forward, the mass pockets should continue to perform best for some more time at least… [Week 4] Fri 4.90 cr, Sat 8.27 cr, Sun 9.12 cr, Mon 6.65 cr, Tue 1.95 cr, Wed 1.86 cr, Thu 1.78 cr. Total: ₹ 560.03 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.''

Jawan, with a stellar ensemble cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and more, has taken the world of cinema by storm. With its opening numbers, the film made history by becoming the highest-grossing movie in the Hindi language ever. The film earned Rs 65 crore (Rs 650 million), which is the most for any Hindi release in history.



Within four weeks, the film has set several new benchmarks in the Indian film industry. Jawan registered a spot in the Rs 400 crore club in just 11 days, beating SRK's Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Both films entered the coveted club in 12 days.

With its outstanding performance, the film has crossed the Rs 1000 crore (Rs 10 billion) mark worldwide. The film achieved the feat within 18 days of its release.



With Jawan entering the Rs 1000 crore club, Shah Rukh Khan has become the only Indian actor to have two films in the coveted club, and remarkably, both films came out in the same calendar year. With its stupendous success, the film has crossed the lifetime collection of superhit films like Salman Khan's Sultan, Baahubali, Padmaavat, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai, PK and others.



Not only SRK's, but Jawan has become director Atlee's highest-grossing film.



Jawan vs. Pathaan



Jawan has even dethroned SRK's January release, Pathaan's collection, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever. The film is the second highest-grossing Hindi-language film globally, behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is in the number one spot.



WION's Shomini Sen, in her review, called the film a quintessential Bollywood blockbuster.



"Pathaan reiterated SRK's liberal stance and Jawaan brings forth the feminist side of the actor. Khan has been a vocal ally for women's empowerment for years. In Jawan, sure he plays a mentor of sorts to a bunch of wronged women, but the film celebrates strong women and their might to fight it out. All the female characters are projected as strong women who can take on a goon or two on their own and yet be maternal and soft when the time arises.''

