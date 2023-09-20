Jawan box office: 7 major records this SRK film has shattered

Source: Others

Written By: Kshitij Mohan Rawat Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

When it comes to Indian cinema Shah Rukh Khan has been a name synonymous with success and stardom for several decades. With a career spanning decades, he has consistently delivered memorable performances and blockbuster hits. However, his latest film, Jawan, has not only lived up to the high expectations that accompany his projects but has gone above and beyond, breaking records and setting new milestones in Bollywood history. It reaffirms Shah Rukh Khan's status as the 'King of Bollywood.'



What is Jawan all about?

Helmed by Atlee, the movie boasts a dual role for Khan, supported by a stellar ensemble including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Khan's character, Azad, assumes the role of a warden orchestrating audacious heists carried out by a cohort of female inmates. These women are driven by a profound sense of purpose, having endured injustices. Azad's crew takes on the government, confronting pressing issues that often evade the public eye, such as farmer suicides, the dismal state of government healthcare facilities, the intricate web of corruption intertwining businessmen and politicians, and more. Let's take a closer look at the numerous records Jawan has shattered.



(Photograph: Others )

Best opening for an Indian film

On the first day, Jawan grossed Rs 75 crore ($9 million), instantly becoming the biggest opener in Indian cinema history.



(Photograph: Others )

Best Hindi film opening globally

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan did not just have an explosive opening in India, it also established a record at the global box office. It grossed Rs 129.6 crore ($15.58 million) on the first day.



(Photograph: Others )

Biggest opening weekend

Jawan swiftly seized the crown as the highest-earning film in its opening weekend, dethroning Pathaan. It began its cinematic journey with an impressive Rs 286.16 crore ($34.41 million). Pathaan, had collected Rs 280.75 crore ($33.76 million) during its opening weekend.



(Photograph: Others )

Biggest one-day total for an Indian film

Jawan made cinematic history on its very first Sunday by achieving the highest single-day collection record for an Indian film, amassing an impressive Rs 80.10 crore.



(Photograph: Others )

Atlee's highest-grossing film

Jawan is also the biggest earner of Atlee's film career.



(Photograph: Others )

Fastest Indian film to cross Rs 200 crore

Jawan was the fastest film to cross the Rs 200 crore worldwide in just three days.



(Photograph: Others )

Fastest Indian film to cross Rs 300 crore

Jawan is also the fastest film to cross the Rs 300 crore globally in only five days of its release.



(Photograph: Others )