On World Radio Day, Prime Video announces Ae Watan Mere Watan to release on this date

On World Radio Day, Prime Video announced the premiere date of its upcoming original movie Ae Watan Mere Watan. The premiere date of the special film was announced with a motion picture. It features the voice of the film’s lead actor, Sara Ali Khan as Usha.

Plot and cast of Ae Watan Mere Watan

Usha sounds like a passionate young lady who urged the nation to unite against the British Raj through a clandestine radio. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the story of the film is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer and stars Sara Ali Khan alongside Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari. The film also promises as special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a fictional story about an underground radio station, led by a courageous young girl, that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle. Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s remarkable journey, the film pays a tribute to both— the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes and encapsulates the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement.

The historical thriller-drama is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21 in Hindi. There will also be dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

On the film, Karan Johar said, "At Dharmatic Entertainment, we have always taken pride in bringing forth stories that are told from the heart and Ae Watan Mere Watan exemplifies that. Kannan and Darab have taken inspiration from a poignant point of India’s history and woven a rich story with a strong emotional core that is further enriched by Sara’s exceptional portrayal of a young revolutionary. For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse. Ae Watan Mere Watan pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian’s heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement.”