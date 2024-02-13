After Oscars, Deepika Padukone to now present at BAFTA Awards 2024

Indian actress Deepika Padukone has been announced as one of the presenters at the upcoming BAFTA awards. The British Academy Of Film and Television Arts awards will be held on February 19 in London.



Padukone has been named as a presenter along with stars like David Beckham, Cate Blanchett and Dua Lipa. Their names are the latest addition to the long list of presenters at this year's BAFTAs.



According to reports, Padukone, Beckham, Blanchett, and Dua Lipa will be presenting one award each. However, the specific categories have not been announced yet. Previously unveiled presenters include Hugh Grant, Lily Collins, Adjoa Andoh, Emma Corrin, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel and Idris Elba.



BAFTAs- considered the highest film honours in Britain- will take place on February 19 and is expected to be a star-studded event.



Deepika Padukone at Oscars



Deepika was at the Oscars Awards 2023 where she presented the song Naatu Naatu from RRR to the audience before the hit picked up the Best Original Song Oscar. Deepika's presence at the global stage was seen as a testament to her international acclaim. The actress has had a busy year in 2023 with her film Pathaan breaking box office records and becoming the one of the top grossers of the year. Her cameo in Jawaan too earned her critical acclaim.