Fighter box office: Hrithik, Deepika's film makes a comeback at the box office, earns Rs 3 billion globally

Just when trade pundits were about to write off Siddharth Anand's latest patriotic aerial action drama Fighter as a box office dud, the film made a remarkable comeback and earned Rs 3 billion globally.



The film well studded with action, adventure, and a captivating story has got some positive word-of-mouth publicity which has perhaps helped the film to stay put in theatres despite mixed reviews. The film made its stronghold at the box office and now has crossed Rs 302 crores (Rs 3 billion) gross at the worldwide box office.



Having crossed a worldwide box office number of Rs 3 billion, Fighter continued to soar high. The film has crossed the collection of over little over Rs 2 billion in India. Fighter features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The actors play fighter pilots employed with the Indian Air Force in the film.



Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighte' intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor with the Balasor airstrike forming the backdrop of the story.

WION's review of Fighter



In her review of the film, WION's Shomini Sen said, "Fighter isn't extraordinary in any way but still enjoyable. You know how the story will pan out from the beginning, but you still indulge the makers." Read the full review here