2024 BAFTA Awards nominations announced: Oppenheimer leads with maximum nods, Barbie sidelined
At 2024 BAFTA Awards, Oppenheimer has earned more nominations than Barbie. The Christopher Nolan film has landed 13 nominations with the director’s most successful film in the UK becoming its most-nominated on home soil.
The nominations were announced on Thursday in London and the biopic has been nominated in major categories including best film, director (which could earn Nolan his first-ever BAFTA), leading actor for Cillian Murphy and supporting nods for both Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.
Close behind sits Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with 11 nominations, including for best film and actress for Emma Stone.
While BAFTA's nods for Oppenheimer and Poor Things are worth celebrating, one can't ignore how it has snubbed Greta Gerwig's blockbuster Barbie across so many categories.
The film has earned five nominations. Margot Robbie has a leading actress nod and Ryan Gosling is among the best supporting actors, but there’s no room in either best film or director, something likely to raise more than a few eyebrows. The five nominations earned by Barbie see it tied with Saltburn which has performance slots for Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike and Jacob Elordi (also nominated for BAFTA Rising Star).
Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Jonathan Glzaer's The Zone of Interest received nine nominations each.
The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place on February 18, 2024 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.
Here is the full list of nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards:
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Blue Bag Life— Lisa Selby (Director), Rebecca Lloyd-Evans (Director, Producer), Alex Fry (Producer)
Bobi Wine: The People’s President — Christopher Sharp (Director) [also directed Moses Bwayo]
Earth Mama — Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O’Connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
How to Have Sex — Molly Manning Walker (Writer, Director)
Is There Anybody Out There? — Ella Glendining (Director)
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy of a Fall — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Barbie — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers — David Hemingson
Maestro— Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives — Celine Song
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh
“American Fiction,” Cord Jefferson
“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan
“Poor Things,” Tony McNamara
“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
“20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
“Past Lives” — Celine Song, David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon
“Society of the Snow” — J.A. Bayona, Belen Atienza
“The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer
ANIMATED FILM
“The Boy and the Heron” — Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki
“Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget” — Sam Fell, Leyla Hobart, Steve Pegram
“Elemental” — Peter Sohn, Denise Ream
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Avi Arad, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, Christina Steinberg
DIRECTOR
“All of Us Strangers,” Andrew Haigh
“Anatomy of a Fall,” Justine Triet
“The Holdovers,” Alexander Payne
“Maestro,” Bradley Cooper
“Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan
“The Zone of Interest,” Jonathan Glazer
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”
Claire Foy, “All of Us Strangers”
Sandra Hüller, “The Zone of Interest,”
Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
Jacob Elordi, “Saltburn”
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa, “The Holdovers”
LEADING ACTRESS
Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”
Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”
Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”
Vivian Oparah, “Rye Lane”
Margot Robbie, “Barbie”
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
LEADING ACTOR
Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”
Colman Domingo, “Rustin”
Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”
Barry Keoghan, “Saltburn”
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
Teo Yoo, “Past Lives”
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
“All of Us Strangers” — Andrew Haigh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Sarah Harvey
“How to Have Sex” — Molly Manning Walker, Emily Leo, Ivana MacKinnon, Konstantinos Kontovrakis
“Napoleon” — Ridley Scott, Mark Huffam, Kevin J. Walsh, David Scarpa
“The Old Oak” — Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
“Poor Things” — Yorgos Lanthimos, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone, Tony McNamara
“Rye Lane” — Raine Allen-Miller, Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo, Damian Jones, Nathan Bryon, Tom Melia
“Saltburn” — Emerald Fennell, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie
“Scrapper” — Charlotte Regan, Theo Barrowclough
“Wonka” — Paul King, Alexandra Derbyshire, David Heyman, Simon Farnaby
“The Zone of Interest” — Jonathan Glazer, James Wilson, Ewa Puszczyńska
BEST FILM
“Anatomy of a Fall” — Marie-Ange Luciani, David Thion
“The Holdovers” — Mark Johnson
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Dan Friedkin, Daniel Lupi, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas
“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan, Charles Roven, Emma Thomas
“Poor Things” — Ed Guiney, Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrew Lowe, Emma Stone
DOCUMENTARY
“20 Days in Mariupol” — Mstyslav Chernov, Raney Aronson Rath
“American Symphony” — Matthew Heineman, Lauren Domino, Joedan Okun
“Beyond Utopia” — Madeleine Gavin, Rachel Cohen, Jana Edelbaum
“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” — Davis Guggenheim, Jonathan King, Annetta Marion
“Wham!” — Chris Smith
CASTING
“All of Us Strangers” — Kahleen Crawford
“Anatomy of a Fall” — Cynthia Arra
“The Holdovers” — Susan Shopmaker
“How to Have Sex” — Isabella Odoffin
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Rodrigo Prieto
“Maestro,” Matthew Libatique
“Oppenheimer,” Hoyte van Hoytema
“Poor Things,” Robbie Ryan
“The Zone of Interest,” Łukasz Żal
EDITING
“Anatomy of a Fall,” Laurent Sénéchal
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Thelma Schoonmaker
“Oppenheimer,” Jennifer Lame
“Poor Things,” Yorgos Mavropsaridis
“The Zone of Interest,” Paul Watts
COSTUME DESIGN
“Barbie,” Jacqueline Durran
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Jacqueline West
“Napoleon,” Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
“Oppenheimer,” Ellen Mirojnick
“Poor Things,” Holly Waddington
MAKE UP & HAIR
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
“Maestro” — Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
“Napoleon” — Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
“Oppenheimer” — Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
“Poor Things” — Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
ORIGINAL SCORE
“Killers of the Flower Moon,” Robbie Robertson
“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson
“Poor Things,” Jerskin Fendrix
“Saltburn,” Anthony Willis
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Daniel Pemberton
PRODUCTION DESIGN
“Barbie” — Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
“Oppenheimer” — Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
“Poor Things” — Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
“The Zone of Interest” — Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
SOUND
“Ferrari” — Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
“Maestro” — Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
“Oppenheimer” — Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O’Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
“The Zone of Interest” — Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
“The Creator” — Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” — Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
“Napoleon” — Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
“Poor Things” — Simon Hughes
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
“Crab Day” — Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
“Visible Mending” — Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
“Wild Summon” — Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
BRITISH SHORT FILM
“Festival of Slaps” — Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
“Gorka” — Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
“Jellyfish and Lobster” — Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
“Such a Lovely Day” — Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
“Yellow” — Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde