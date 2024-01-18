2024 BAFTA Awards nominations announced: Oppenheimer leads with maximum nods, Barbie sidelined

At 2024 BAFTA Awards, Oppenheimer has earned more nominations than Barbie. The Christopher Nolan film has landed 13 nominations with the director’s most successful film in the UK becoming its most-nominated on home soil.

The nominations were announced on Thursday in London and the biopic has been nominated in major categories including best film, director (which could earn Nolan his first-ever BAFTA), leading actor for Cillian Murphy and supporting nods for both Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr.



Close behind sits Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with 11 nominations, including for best film and actress for Emma Stone.



While BAFTA's nods for Oppenheimer and Poor Things are worth celebrating, one can't ignore how it has snubbed Greta Gerwig's blockbuster Barbie across so many categories.



The film has earned five nominations. Margot Robbie has a leading actress nod and Ryan Gosling is among the best supporting actors, but there’s no room in either best film or director, something likely to raise more than a few eyebrows. The five nominations earned by Barbie see it tied with Saltburn which has performance slots for Barry Keoghan, Rosamund Pike and Jacob Elordi (also nominated for BAFTA Rising Star).



Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Jonathan Glzaer's The Zone of Interest received nine nominations each.



The BAFTA Film Awards ceremony will take place on February 18, 2024 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.



Here is the full list of nominations for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards: