Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan welcomes OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan on board

Fans of the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise have reason to celebrate as the much-anticipated third instalment gears up to hit the floors soon. In a surprising revelation, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to announce the return of Vidya Balan as the iconic character Manjulika, sending waves of excitement among fans.

On Monday, Kartik Aaryan shared a captivating montage featuring scenes from the iconic "Ami Je Tomar" dance sequence performed by him in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Vidya Balan's unforgettable portrayal from the original film. Accompanied by the melodious duet sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the video encapsulated the essence of the franchise's mystical charm.

"And its happening Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar," read the caption. Check it out below!

Also read: TV series sheds light on the dark WWII stories of Chanel and Dior

The announcement of Vidya Balan's return has reignited anticipation for the upcoming instalment, promising fans a riveting blend of laughter and suspense. Like its predecessors, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 aims to captivate audiences with its enigmatic storyline and gripping narrative.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Bhushan Kumar said, "The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I’m very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honour the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."

Director Anees Bazmee echoed Kumar's sentiments, stating, "I am thrilled to take forward the world of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa.' In the previous instalment, Rooh Baba became the most loved character, and it’s going to be a fun and exciting challenge to make it even better for the audiences to enjoy. This film is my next immediate directorial, and the focus is on crafting a gripping narrative that will resonate with audiences while staying true to the essence of the series."