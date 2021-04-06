Now Katrina Kaif tests positive for coronavirus

A day after Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal revealed he had tested positive for coronaviurs, his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif too tested positive for the virus. The actress has isolated herself and is under home quarantine.



The actress took to Instagram to share the news. " I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors."



"Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too." She concluded the statement by saying, "Grateful for all your love and support."





A day earlier Katrina's rumoured boyfriend, Vicky Kaushal too had tested positive and shared a similar post on social media.



"Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested COVID-19 positive. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor," Vicky's statement read.

Katrina joins a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have been infected by the virus. Her 'Sooryavanshi' co-star Akshay Kumar tested positive over the weekend and is hospitalised. Actors like Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan too have tested positive in the recent past.

