Vicky Kaushal tests positive for coronavirus, under home quarantine

Actor Vicky Kaushal is the latest celebrity from Hindi film industry to have tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to Instagram to share the news with his fans and urged anyone came in contact with him recently to get tested.



The actor has quarantined himself at home.

"Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Earlier on Monday, Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' co-star Bhumi Pednekar also informed fans and well-wishers that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

Vicky and Bhumi join a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have tested positive for the virus in the recent days. Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Govinda, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt have all tested positive in the recent weeks.