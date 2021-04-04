In pics: Famous people who've tested positive for coronavirus

Let's have a look at the list of famous people diagnosed with the deadly virus:
Akshay Kumar tested positive for coronavirus. Kumar, who was currently in Ayodhya shooting for his next mega project 'RamSetu' confirmed the news and has quarantined himself.
Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote, ''I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care of. Back in action soon!''.
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus. The actor is reportedly quarantining at home.
A statement issued by the actor's spokesperson said, "Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and is doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for your wishes and concern", the statement read.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus. Ranbir's mother, actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news on social media.
"Thank you for your concern and good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well, " wrote Neetu Kapoor on Instagram.
NBA basketball player and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, 31, tested positive for coronavirus in March. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," the 10-time NBA All-Star was quoted as saying. The Nets said on March 17 that four players were isolated and under the care of team physicians after testing positive for coronavirus. They were not identified.
Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. Hanks said that he and Wilson, both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.
Fabio Wajngarten, communications secretary to Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, tested positive and is in quarantine. Wajngarten was part of a large Brazilian entourage, including cabinet ministers, that met with U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior U.S. officials at Mar-a-Lago less than a week earlier.
R Madhavan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actor took to social media to share his health update with a '3 Idiots' twist.
R Madhavan took to Twitter and wrote, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well (sic)."
