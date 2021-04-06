45 crew members of 'Ram Setu' test COVID positive following news of Akshay Kumar's hospitalisation

Akshay Kumar was hospitalised yesterday as a precaution after he contracted coronavirus. This happened as the Bollywood star was shooting for his latest project, Amazon’s Hindi movie ‘Ram Setu’.

According to several reports, 45 members of the film’s crew have also tested positive during routine checks for COVID-19 following news of Akshay Kumar. They have been asked to quarantine.

Fate of big Bollywood theatrical releases uncertain as Maharashtra gripped by Covid 19

Confirming the same, BN Tiwari, president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees said, “It’s quite unfortunate that so many people tested positive at one go. While most were junior artists, a few from Akshay Kumar’s team also tested positive for COVID-19. They have all been quarantined and provided medical attention. With Akshay also in quarantine, the shoot has been suspended as of now.”

‘Ram Setu’ is an action-adventure pic revolving around the mythical bridge that the god Rama is supposed to have built between ancient India and Sri Lanka in order to rescue his wife Sita from the demon god Ravana. Jacqueline Fernandes and Nushrratt Bharuccha also feature in the cast.

The Akshay Kumar film is being helmed by Abhishek Sharma.