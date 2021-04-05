Fate of big Bollywood theatrical releases uncertain as Maharashtra gripped by Covid 19

Apr 05, 2021, 08.25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian state of Maharashtra, the home of Bollywood, is reeling under new surge in Covid-19 cases. A lockdown is likely to hit theatrical release of several Bollywood blockbusters, bleeding an industry already reeling under a year of the pandemic.
