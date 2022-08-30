Now, #BoycottBrahmastra trends as trolls target Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan

Looks like the trend of boycotting films is not completely over. After netizens demanded a boycott on recent releases like 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Dobaaraa' and recently Vijay Deverakonda`s 'Liger', certain section on Twitter wants Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming release 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' to be boycotted.



#BoycottBrahmastra has been trending on social media with trolls figging out old clips of the actors which they claim have hurt religious sentiments. The film also features Amitabh Bacchan in a pivotal role and is scheduled to release in theatres on September 9.



Trollers are currently trending #BoycottBrahmastra on Twitter, asking the people not to watch the film.



Apparently, some netizens have dug out clips related to Ranbir, Alia and Amitabh Bachchan`s previous portrayals in different films which have affected their religious sentiments.



Ranbir Kapoor



Trolls have pointed out several instances of the actor that they deemed as offensive. Kapoor had made a guest appearance in Aamir Khan's 'PK' as an alien, in which Aamir placed stickers of Hindu Gods on Ranbir's cheeks for self-defence.



Another clip had the actor in his debut film 'Saawariya' reportedly mocking a Hindu mantra, along with a decade-old clip from an interview where Ranbir stated that he loves to eat beef.



Alia Bhatt



An old ad of Alia in an advertisement has been highlighted by trolls and termed offensive. The clothing brand ad had Alia calling the ritual of 'Kanyaadaan' an oppressive practice. Kanyaadaan is an integral part of most Hindu weddings where the bride's father gives away his daughter to the groom. The practice has been called out by many as archaic in the past few years.



Apart from that, Alia, in an interview, said that "if you don't like me, dont watch me", which has triggered anger amongst many on social media. The clip has gone viral on social media, with many Twitter users saying that they will boycott her upcoming film `Brahmastra`.



Amitabh Bachchan



Even Bollywood superstar, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan has not been spared by the trolls. The actor's iconic monologue "Aaj Khush to Bohot Hoge Tum" from yesteryear hit film `Deewar`, where he was seen talking to Lord Shiva`s idol is currently getting trolled by the netizens for disrespecting the Hindu god.

Alia butt thought world is flat, someone please inform her it is ellipsoid i.e rounded shape. After release of #Brahmastra, she will get to know exactly, where the arrow ended up !!#BoycottBrahamastra #BoycottBramhastra #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/1mRLFoqb1y — navin (@navi9866) August 23, 2022 ×

Cancel culture has become a part of pre-release buzz for many of Bollywood's recent releases. The trending hashtags have also affected the box office earnings of some of the big films of the season including Akshay Kumar`s `Raksha Bandhan` and Vijay Deverakonda`s recently released film `Liger` and Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is Ranbir and Alia's first film together. They tied the knot earlier this year and are now expecting their first child together.