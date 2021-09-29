New look of Ranbir Kapoor from 'Shamshera' unveiled on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor in the official poster of 'Shamshera' Photograph:( Twitter )
On the occasion of actor Ranbir Kapoor`s 39th birthday, the makers of his much-awaited film `Shamshera` treated fans with his look from the project.
In the poster, Ranbir can be seen sporting long hair with a mark on his forehead."A legend will rise," the poster read.
The actor`s intense look has created curiosity among his fans.
The legend will leave his mark. #RanbirKapoor | #Shamshera | #Shamshera18March2022 | #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/cVmPLcAZwr— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 28, 2021
"Killer look....Best gift to his fans on his birthday," a social media user commented.
"Can`t wait for this movie," another fan wrote.
Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films, `Shamshera` also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.
The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 18, 2022.
