New look of Ranbir Kapoor from 'Shamshera' unveiled on his birthday

ANI
New Delhi Published: Sep 29, 2021, 11:18 AM(IST)

Ranbir Kapoor in the official poster of 'Shamshera' Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

On the occasion of actor Ranbir Kapoor`s 39th birthday, the makers of his much-awaited film `Shamshera` treated fans with his look from the project.

On the occasion of actor Ranbir Kapoor`s 39th birthday, the makers of his much-awaited film `Shamshera` treated fans with his look from the project.

In the poster, Ranbir can be seen sporting long hair with a mark on his forehead."A legend will rise," the poster read.
The actor`s intense look has created curiosity among his fans.

Alia Bhatt wishes her 'life' Ranbir Kapoor on birthday with beautiful sunset photo

×

"Killer look....Best gift to his fans on his birthday," a social media user commented. 

"Can`t wait for this movie," another fan wrote.

Directed by Karan Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films, `Shamshera` also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. 

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 18, 2022. 

Also see: 'Shamshera' first look: Ranbir Kapoor turns dacoit in YRF's new film

Topics

Read in App