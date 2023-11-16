Nana Patekar issues apology for 'mistakenly' slapping a fan on set: 'I will never do anything like this'
Story highlights
On the work front, Patekar was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Currently, he's working on his next movie, Journey. The movie has been helmed by Gadar director Anil Sharma and will feature his son, Utkarsh Sharma.
On the work front, Patekar was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Currently, he's working on his next movie, Journey. The movie has been helmed by Gadar director Anil Sharma and will feature his son, Utkarsh Sharma.
Actor Nana Patekar faced a huge flak after a video of him slapping a fan went viral. The video shows Patekar aggressively slapping his fan, who was approaching the actor for a picture.
Soon after the video took the internet by storm and garnered a strong reaction from the netizens, Patekar issued an apology by saying that the event was misunderstood.
Putting his point forward, the actor said in a video that he has never said no to a picture and that the incident that happened on the set of his fourthcoming movie Journey was a ''misinterpreted.''
The video was shared on X with the caption, ''The video which is circulating on social media has been misinterpreted by many. What happened was a misunderstanding during the rehearsal of a shot from my upcoming film Journey.''
The video which is circulating on social media has been misinterpreted by many. What actually happened was a misunderstanding during the rehearsal of a shot from my upcoming film 'Journey'. pic.twitter.com/UwNClACGVG— Nana Patekar (@nanagpatekar) November 15, 2023
Explaining what happened, the Vaccine War actor said that the scene was part of a rehearsal, and he thought that the boy, whom he slapped, was part of a crew.
Nana said in a video, ''A video is going viral where I have hit a boy. Though this sequence is a part of our film, we had one rehearsal. We were scheduled to have a second rehearsal. The director told me to begin, and we were about to start when the boy came in.''
The actor added that he thought that the boy was one of the crew, so he went on to slap him as part of the scene.
''I didn’t know who he was. I thought he was one of our crew so I slapped him as per the scene and I told him to leave,'' he said.
trending now
Tiger 3 Day 4 box office: After massive opening, film records sharp dip in numbers
The actor added that he tried to find that boy, but by that time, the boy had run away.
''I came to know that he was not a part of the crew. So, I was going to call him back but he ran away. Maybe his friend shot the video,'' the actor said.
By joining both hands, Patekar went on to apologise,'' I have never said no to anybody for a photo. I don’t do this…This happened by mistake. If there is some misunderstanding, please forgive me. I will never do anything like this.”
Slap-Kalesh b/w Nana patekar and his fan over that guy wanted to take sfie with Nana without his permission in Varanasi pic.twitter.com/ZBtIRolnUj— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 15, 2023
As per the reports, the incident happened on the set of his upcoming movie Journey in Varanasi.
Soon after the actor issued an apology, netizens were quick to fire back.
One user commented, ''It’s clearly visible in the video that, guy was trying to take selfi with you.''
Another user wrote, ''Not convincing at all! Ok, you acted, what about the second man who instantly grabs him by his
neck and escorts him away??''
On the work front, Patekar was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. Currently, he's working on his next movie, Journey. The movie has been helmed by Gadar director Anil Sharma and will feature his son, Utkarsh Sharma.