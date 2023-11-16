Nana Patekar issues apology for 'mistakenly' slapping a fan on set: 'I will never do anything like this'

Actor Nana Patekar faced a huge flak after a video of him slapping a fan went viral. The video shows Patekar aggressively slapping his fan, who was approaching the actor for a picture.



Soon after the video took the internet by storm and garnered a strong reaction from the netizens, Patekar issued an apology by saying that the event was misunderstood.



Putting his point forward, the actor said in a video that he has never said no to a picture and that the incident that happened on the set of his fourthcoming movie Journey was a ''misinterpreted.''

The video was shared on X with the caption, ''The video which is circulating on social media has been misinterpreted by many. What happened was a misunderstanding during the rehearsal of a shot from my upcoming film Journey.'' The video which is circulating on social media has been misinterpreted by many. What actually happened was a misunderstanding during the rehearsal of a shot from my upcoming film 'Journey'. pic.twitter.com/UwNClACGVG — Nana Patekar (@nanagpatekar) November 15, 2023 × Explaining what happened, the Vaccine War actor said that the scene was part of a rehearsal, and he thought that the boy, whom he slapped, was part of a crew.



Nana said in a video, ''A video is going viral where I have hit a boy. Though this sequence is a part of our film, we had one rehearsal. We were scheduled to have a second rehearsal. The director told me to begin, and we were about to start when the boy came in.''



The actor added that he thought that the boy was one of the crew, so he went on to slap him as part of the scene.

''I didn’t know who he was. I thought he was one of our crew so I slapped him as per the scene and I told him to leave,'' he said.