Mohit Suri confirms 'Ek Villain Returns' to release on Feb 11, 2022

Director Mohit Suri has finally confirmed the release date of his upcoming film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ as he gears up for 2022.

The much-awaited sequel to the 2014 hit film will have a new cast as it will pit John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor together in one film for the first time. The film will also have Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

The release date of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is February 11, 2022.

Making the announcement, Mohit Suri wrote, "Hero ki kahaani sab jaante hai.. par villain ki? #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022 (sic)."

In the 2014 film, ‘Ek Villain’ starred Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in lead roles. For its sequel, Mohit Suri brought John Abraham on board. Earlier, it was reported that John Abraham will have Aditya Kapoor pitted against him but he’s been replaced apparently with Arjun Kapoor.

Also read: Telangana's Manasa Varanasi crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020