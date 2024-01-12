Merry Christmas Twitter Review: Netizens call Vijay and Katrina Kaif's film 'terrific'

The first big release of the new year 2024 is here! The highly-anticipated film Merry Christmas has finally been released in the theatres today (Jan 12). Directed by ace-director Sriram Raghavan, the intense emotional drama brings together the two very different actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time together.

The neo-noir drama that comes from director Raghavan who has given films like Andhadhun, and Badlapur, has been one of the most-awaited dramas since the announcement. The movie has been released in two versions: Hindi and Tamil, and both versions are very different from each other.

What Merry Christmas is all about?

The movie stars Katrina and Vijay as Maria and Albert, two lonely strange people, who meet on Christmas Eve and eventually end up spending the night together. The things that started with the pleasant talk, didn't end well as the story unfolds and mystery reveals.

Written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey the film boasts an ensemble cast of Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Radhika Apte, Tinu Anand, Pratima Kazmi and Ashwini Kalsekar.

After the film was released, reviews started pouring in as the moviegoers watched 'first day, first show'.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that the director has delivered an out-of-the-box, absorbing tale. Adarsh wrote on X, ''Serpentine twists and turns. Nail-biting suspense and tension-filled moments that keep you on edge. A masterstroke finale… Director #SriramRaghavan delivers an out-of-the-box, absorbing tale that teases your mind, besides keeping you engaged and entertained. The performances are top notch… #VijaySethupathi delivers a standout performance, he’s simply splendid… #KatrinaKaif is terrific, her captivating act is sure to catch the viewers by surprise… #VinayPathak and #SanjayKapoor excel in their respective parts.'' #OneWordReview...#MerryChristmas: GRIPPING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Much like the critics, netizens have hailed the terrific performance of Vijay and Katrina. Fans went on to praise the unique and intense storyline that will keep you hooked till the end.

One user wrote, ''What a movie!Keeps you hooked until the end. #VijaySethupati delivering as always 🔥but it's #KatrinaKaif who steals the show in this one❤️ A #SriramRaghavan masterpiece 💯The music,dialogues & everything else works. Could be a nice watch. Go for it,''