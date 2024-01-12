LIVE TV
Merry Christmas Twitter Review: Netizens call Vijay and Katrina Kaif's film 'terrific'

New Delhi, India Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 05:50 PM IST
The first big release of the new year 2024 is here! The highly-anticipated film Merry Christmas has finally been released in the theatres today (Jan 12). Directed by ace-director Sriram Raghavan, the intense emotional drama brings together the two very different actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time together. 

The neo-noir drama that comes from director Raghavan who has given films like Andhadhun, and Badlapur, has been one of the most-awaited dramas since the announcement. The movie has been released in two versions: Hindi and Tamil, and both versions are very different from each other.

What Merry Christmas is all about?

The movie stars Katrina and Vijay as Maria and Albert, two lonely strange people, who meet on Christmas Eve and eventually end up spending the night together. The things that started with the pleasant talk, didn't end well as the story unfolds and mystery reveals. 

Written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey the film boasts an ensemble cast of Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Radhika Apte, Tinu Anand, Pratima Kazmi and Ashwini Kalsekar.

After the film was released, reviews started pouring in as the moviegoers watched 'first day, first show'. 

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that the director has delivered an out-of-the-box, absorbing tale. Adarsh wrote on X, ''Serpentine twists and turns. Nail-biting suspense and tension-filled moments that keep you on edge. A masterstroke finale… Director #SriramRaghavan delivers an out-of-the-box, absorbing tale that teases your mind, besides keeping you engaged and entertained. The performances are top notch… #VijaySethupathi delivers a standout performance, he’s simply splendid… #KatrinaKaif is terrific, her captivating act is sure to catch the viewers by surprise… #VinayPathak and #SanjayKapoor excel in their respective parts.''

Much like the critics, netizens have hailed the terrific performance of Vijay and Katrina. Fans went on to praise the unique and intense storyline that will keep you hooked till the end. 

One user wrote, ''What a movie!Keeps you hooked until the end. #VijaySethupati delivering as always 🔥but it's #KatrinaKaif who steals the show in this one❤️ A #SriramRaghavan masterpiece 💯The music,dialogues & everything else works. Could be a nice watch. Go for it,'' 

Also read: George Carlin's daughter criticises AI-generated comedy special featuring the late comedian

''#MerryChristmas 4/5 JUST done watching a MASTERPIECE ! Outstanding start to 2024. SUPERBLY WRITTEN THRILLER by @Sriram_raghv filled with surprises, twists and terrific performances by @VijaySethuOffl and #KatrinaKaif. VJS and KATRINA Pair of the year already,'' another user wrote. 

Check netizen's reactions below: 

Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi deliver class act

Shomini Sen writes in her review, ''The film's casting is possibly one of the best in recent times. The film alleviates to a great level because it has Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi playing Maria and Albert. Sethupathi is known for his acting prowess. Albert is a do-gooder who gets stuck in an unexpected murky situation. One of my favourite moments of the actor in the film involves his interaction with Anne (child actor Pari Sharma), Maria's mute daughter. For those who have watched Super Delux, would recall how Sethupathi had some of the most brilliant scenes with his onscreen son in the film. It is not easy to act with child actors - and to bring out an organic chemistry onscreen but Sethupathi masterfully brings it out. Merry Christmas is one such example. Sethupathi's Albert is a mysterious man for sure but also someone who you would end up trusting when you are in a sticky spot,'' read the review here. 

