Merry Christmas Twitter Review: Netizens call Vijay and Katrina Kaif's film 'terrific'
Story highlights
Written by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey the film boasts an ensemble cast of Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Radhika Apte, Tinu Anand, Pratima Kazmi and Ashwini Kalsekar.
The first big release of the new year 2024 is here! The highly-anticipated film Merry Christmas has finally been released in the theatres today (Jan 12). Directed by ace-director Sriram Raghavan, the intense emotional drama brings together the two very different actors Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for the first time together.
The neo-noir drama that comes from director Raghavan who has given films like Andhadhun, and Badlapur, has been one of the most-awaited dramas since the announcement. The movie has been released in two versions: Hindi and Tamil, and both versions are very different from each other.
What Merry Christmas is all about?
The movie stars Katrina and Vijay as Maria and Albert, two lonely strange people, who meet on Christmas Eve and eventually end up spending the night together. The things that started with the pleasant talk, didn't end well as the story unfolds and mystery reveals.
After the film was released, reviews started pouring in as the moviegoers watched 'first day, first show'.
Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote that the director has delivered an out-of-the-box, absorbing tale. Adarsh wrote on X, ''Serpentine twists and turns. Nail-biting suspense and tension-filled moments that keep you on edge. A masterstroke finale… Director #SriramRaghavan delivers an out-of-the-box, absorbing tale that teases your mind, besides keeping you engaged and entertained. The performances are top notch… #VijaySethupathi delivers a standout performance, he’s simply splendid… #KatrinaKaif is terrific, her captivating act is sure to catch the viewers by surprise… #VinayPathak and #SanjayKapoor excel in their respective parts.''
#OneWordReview...#MerryChristmas: GRIPPING.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2024
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½
Serpentine twists and turns. Nail-biting suspense and tension-filled moments that keep you on edge. A masterstroke finale… Director #SriramRaghavan delivers an out-of-the-box, absorbing tale that teases your mind,… pic.twitter.com/9KAkeFetiq
Much like the critics, netizens have hailed the terrific performance of Vijay and Katrina. Fans went on to praise the unique and intense storyline that will keep you hooked till the end.
One user wrote, ''What a movie!Keeps you hooked until the end. #VijaySethupati delivering as always 🔥but it's #KatrinaKaif who steals the show in this one❤️ A #SriramRaghavan masterpiece 💯The music,dialogues & everything else works. Could be a nice watch. Go for it,''
What a movie!— Abdullah Shoukat (@AbdulahShokat10) January 12, 2024
Keeps you hooked until the end.#VijaySethupati delivering as always 🔥
but it's #KatrinaKaif who steals the show in this one❤️
A #SriramRaghavan masterpiece 💯
The music,dialogues & everything else works. Could be a nice watch. Go for it. 👍🏻#MerryChristmasReview pic.twitter.com/j7BeUFYJVH
''#MerryChristmas 4/5 JUST done watching a MASTERPIECE ! Outstanding start to 2024. SUPERBLY WRITTEN THRILLER by @Sriram_raghv filled with surprises, twists and terrific performances by @VijaySethuOffl and #KatrinaKaif. VJS and KATRINA Pair of the year already,'' another user wrote.
Check netizen's reactions below:
#MerryChristmasReview - Delightful.— AMIR ANSARI (@amirans934) January 12, 2024
Fresh Storyline and Unique Concept, Acting of all Actors is simply outstanding, and Direction of Ragwan sir is brilliant, #KatrinaKaif & #VijaySethupathi Chemistry is Stand Out, Music is Phenomenal.
Overall Good Movie⭐⭐⭐✨#MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/063M0G04e7
#MerryChristmas demands your attention, for the pay off in the concluding moments is worth it.— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 12, 2024
A Sriram Raghavan thriller, where the twists are secondary but the interpersonal relationship at play is its core.
Both leads are stellar 💥
Andhadhun tho is still his home run! pic.twitter.com/RSHNmBKTxn
#MerryChristmas is an ode to classic mystery romance noir flicks both narratively and stylistically. It takes forever to take off, but once it does (which is in the last 30min), it feels gratifying.— Sankalp Gora (@IIsankalpII) January 12, 2024
Maybe Sriram Raghavan's worst, but even his worst has a bunch of kickass ideas. pic.twitter.com/RMRUEjqUsq
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️#MerryChristmas is a nice thriller. Director #SriramRaghavan is successful in narrating a tale that looks real and has gripping moments. #KatrinaKaif is flawless, can pull off anything while #VijaySethupathi is in his best as always. #MerryChristmasReview— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) January 12, 2024
The… pic.twitter.com/30xSDosx3F
🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Just Watched #MerryChristmas Today, Literally the best movie after a decade 👌 #KatrinaKaif & @VijaySethuOffl Nailed It 👏 Whole movie is mind blowing especially the climax ❤️ #SriramRaghavan sir's another masterpiece 💯 #MerryChristmasReview pic.twitter.com/LMsKyV0HSL— Amaan Shah Khan (@AmaanShahKhan) January 12, 2024
What a movie! Certified banger!!!— Nikhil Sharma (@Niksayyyyy) January 12, 2024
Keeps you hooked until the end.#VijaySethupati delivering as always🔥
but it's #KatrinaKaif who steals the show in this one❤️✨️
A #SriramRaghavan masterpiece 🫡💯 pic.twitter.com/KcYcIA35en
Merry Christmas review: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi deliver class act
Shomini Sen writes in her review, ''The film's casting is possibly one of the best in recent times. The film alleviates to a great level because it has Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi playing Maria and Albert. Sethupathi is known for his acting prowess. Albert is a do-gooder who gets stuck in an unexpected murky situation. One of my favourite moments of the actor in the film involves his interaction with Anne (child actor Pari Sharma), Maria's mute daughter. For those who have watched Super Delux, would recall how Sethupathi had some of the most brilliant scenes with his onscreen son in the film. It is not easy to act with child actors - and to bring out an organic chemistry onscreen but Sethupathi masterfully brings it out. Merry Christmas is one such example. Sethupathi's Albert is a mysterious man for sure but also someone who you would end up trusting when you are in a sticky spot,'' read the review here.