George Carlin's daughter criticises AI-generated comedy special featuring the late comedian

Kelly Carlin, daughter of the legendary comedian George Carlin, has voiced strong criticism against the release of a new comedy special featuring an AI-generated version of her late father, who passed away in 2008 due to heart failure.

In a series of tweets, Kelly Carlin expressed her disapproval of the AI-generated content, stating, “My dad spent a lifetime perfecting his craft from his very human life, brain, and imagination. No machine will ever replace his genius. These AI-generated products are clever attempts at trying to recreate a mind that will never exist again.”

The controversy arose after Dudesy, a YouTube channel and podcast known for its AI-centric content, released an hour-long comedy special titled "I’m Glad I’m Dead." The channel described itself as a "first-of-its-kind media experiment."

The comedy special, hosted by an AI named Dudesy, opened with a disclaimer, clarifying that the AI impersonation of George Carlin was not the real comedian. The AI explained that it had developed the impersonation by listening to Carlin's material and imitating his voice, cadence, and attitude.

After the disclaimer, the special delved into various topics, including religion, mass shootings, Donald Trump, billionaires, technology, and identity. At one point, the AI-generated George Carlin commented on Elon Musk, suggesting a boycott of Tesla and Twitter to curb the influence of the tech mogul.

Kelly took to social media to express her dissatisfaction, urging people to appreciate the genuine work of her father and other living comedians. She also called attention to the potential impact on other late comedians, including Robin Williams, Joan Rivers, and Garry Shandling.

“Let’s let the artist’s work speak for itself. Humans are so afraid of the void that we can’t let what has fallen into it stay there. Here’s an idea, how about we give some actual living human comedians a listen to? But if you want to listen to the genuine George Carlin, he has 14 specials that you can find anywhere,” wrote Kelly.