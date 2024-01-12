Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD finally gets its release date
Story highlights
The upcoming summer's lineup is going to get more exciting as makers announce a May release date for the much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD.
The upcoming summer's lineup is going to get more exciting as makers announce a May release date for the much-awaited Kalki 2898 AD.
Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD finally sets a release date amid growing curiosity for the film that boasts of a handsome ensemble cast. The film features a long list of A-listers of Hindi cinema including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Among the pan-Indian stars from the South Indian film industry, there is Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.
The film which is touted to be the first of its kind will make its way to theatres on May 9. The sci-fi film will be released worldwide on the same date.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. News of the film was first teased at the San Diego Comic-Con last year. The film is also pegged to be one of the most expensive films in India.
Vyjayanthi Movies founder and producer C. Ashwini Dutt said: “As Vyjayanthi Movies marked its 50th year, the importance of May 9 in our cinematic journey remains evident. From the iconic ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’ to the award-winning ‘Mahanati’ and ‘Maharshi,’ this date has etched its place in our history. Now, the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ featuring gifted artists like Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone marks a special moment for us and aligns with the banner’s milestone 50th year, making it even more meaningful as we continue our journey at Vyjayanthi Movies.”