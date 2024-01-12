Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD finally gets its release date

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD finally sets a release date amid growing curiosity for the film that boasts of a handsome ensemble cast. The film features a long list of A-listers of Hindi cinema including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Among the pan-Indian stars from the South Indian film industry, there is Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

The film which is touted to be the first of its kind will make its way to theatres on May 9. The sci-fi film will be released worldwide on the same date.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is backed by Vyjayanthi Movies. News of the film was first teased at the San Diego Comic-Con last year. The film is also pegged to be one of the most expensive films in India.