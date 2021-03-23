Manoj Bajpayee to WION on third National Award: I am humbled and overwhelmed

The 67th National Film Awards were announced Monday in New Delhi. The awards honoured films and artists for the year 2019 after the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among those who took home the big awards, Manoj Bajpayee was conferred the Best Actor award for his role in the 2020 film ‘Bhonsle’. What makes his win even sweeter was his association with the project as a co-producer. The stellar actor co-produced the film along with Piiyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh, Saurabh Gupta, and Sandiip Kapoor.

On his win, Manoj Bajpayee told WION, “It is a happy occasion not only for me but for my director, my producers and all the people who have worked on this film. The names I would like to take are of my director Devashish Makhija, my writer Mirat Trivedi, my producers Sandiip Kapur, Piiyush Singh, Saurabh Gupta -- as all of them have backed me, supported me with my effort and all the assistant directors and the cast and crew -- Ipshita, Santosh, Chitranjan. I am only feeling thankful with the award.”

Making the film was not easy for Manoj as he added, “It took us four years to find the finance to make this film. We went through a lot and it was not an easy journey but winning Asia Pacific Award in Brisbane for this performance and now with the National Award, it has completed its journey.”

Happy with the recognition and the accolades he’s been receiving on the win, Manoj highlighted, “In the end, I feel thankful to all people -- cast and crew, director, writers and producers, and jury members who thought it fit to give me this award. I am humbled and overwhelmed with this announcement.”

With this win, Manoj Bajpayee has earned for himself the National Award for the third time in the Best Actor category.

This year, Manoj shares the Best Actor National Award with Dhanush who won for his performance in Tamil period-action film ‘Asuran’ that came out in 2019.

Meanwhile, Manoj is currently recovering from coronavirus after he tested positive for COVID-19. His upcoming projects include ‘Silence’, ‘Dial 100’, and ‘Dispatch’. ‘Silence’ is set for a premiere on March 26 on ZEE5.

