From Kangana Ranaut to Manoj Bajpayee-Dhanush: Key winners at 67th National Film Awards

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
Priyadarshan directorial 'Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea' won an award in the Best Feature Film category. The historical war film set in the 16th century, the film tells the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV, a Malayali naval chieftain. The movie stars Mohanlal in the title role, alongside Arjun, Suniel Shetty, Prabhu and others.
Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush
This year, the Best Actor honour has been shared by Manoj Bajpayee for 'Bhonsle' and Dhanush for 'Asuran'. This is the second National Award for Manoj and the fourth award for Dhanush.
Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut bagged the National Award for Best Actress for 2019 releases 'Manikarnika' and 'Panga'. Before this, Ranaut has been the recipient of three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actress for Fashion (2008) and Best Actress for Queen (2014) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015).
Best Supporting Actor: Vijaya Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi won his first National award in the Best Supporting Actor category. In the movie, he played the role of a transgender person Shilpa, he received huge applause for his portrayal. 'Super Deluxe', talks about life, morality, sex, gender discrimination, marriage, politics and many social issues.
Best Supporting Actress/Best Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files
Pallavi Joshi has won a National Film Award in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as historian Ayesha Ali Shah in 'The Tashkent Files', directed by her husband, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who also bagged an award for Best Dialogue Writer.
Best Telugu Film: Jersey
Gautam Thinnuri's sports drama 'Jersey' won a National award in the Best Telugu Film category. The movie follows the story of Arjun (Nani), a talented but failed cricketer who decide to return to cricket in his mid-30s after driven by the desire to represent the Indian Cricket Team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.
Best Tamil Film: Asuran
Dhanush starrer 'Asuran' bagged another award in the Best Tamil Film category. Vetrimaaran period action film is influenced by the real-life Kilvenmani massacre that occurred in 1968.
Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
Rahul Riji Nair directorial 'Kalla Nottam' win a Best Malayalam Film award. The movie follows the story of the two boys, who steals a Camera kept for surveillance in a store aspiring to make a cinema. But their plans go astray and their attempts to abandon the Camera fails. They end up on the wrong side of their actions leading to an irrecoverable loss.
Best Marathi Film: Bardo
Filmmaker Bhimrao Mude's 'Bardo' bagged the best Marathi film which starred Makrand Deshpande in the lead role. The film follows the story of an idealistic teacher.
Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
Sushant Singh Rajput critically acclaimed movie 'Chhichhore' bagged a Best Hindi Film award. Nitesh Tiwari movie follows a reunion of college friends after a tragic incident forces as they altogether take a trip down memory lane and reminisce his college days.
Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
National award-winning director Srijit Mukherji had won another Best Bengali Film award in a row for his 2019 release 'Gumnaami' and in the Adapted Screenplay category. The movie is based on the Mukherjee Commission Hearings which happened from 1999 to 2005 where the three theories about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's death were discussed and debated.
Before this, Mukherji won a 'Best Bengali Film' Award for his 2018 release 'Ek Je Chhilo Raja'. He won four national awards in 2014 for 'Jaatishwar' and also bagged Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for his sixth film, 'Chotushkone' in 2015.
Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain
Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan won Best Direction for 'Bahattar Hoorain'. The 2019 dark comedy examines the real consequences of violent extremism and follows the story of Bilal and Hakim, who during their training facility are instructed that if they give their lives in the name of Allah, they will be rewarded with bahattar hoorain in heaven.
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director: Helen (Malayalam)
Mathukutty Xavier won an Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of Director for 'Helen' (Malayalam). The survival thriller film follows the story of an ordinary suburban girl, who suddenly disappears, leaving her loved ones in a desperate search as she must face the ultimate battle - the one for her life.
Best Cinematography: Jallikkattu (Malayalam)
Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial Malayalam drama 'Jallikkattu' won an award in the Best Cinematography category. The movie was selected as the Indian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards, but it was not nominated.
The movie follows a bull that escapes from a slaughterhouse in a hilly remote village and the entire village men gathering to hunt down the animal.
Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights and Ladli
'Holy Rights' and 'Ladli' won a National award in the Best Film on Social Issues category. 'Holy Rights' talks about Muslim women’s struggles to break free of patriarchy within religion.