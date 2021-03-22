From Kangana Ranaut to Manoj Bajpayee-Dhanush: Key winners at 67th National Film Awards

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

National award-winning director Srijit Mukherji had won another Best Bengali Film award in a row for his 2019 release 'Gumnaami' and in the Adapted Screenplay category. The movie is based on the Mukherjee Commission Hearings which happened from 1999 to 2005 where the three theories about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's death were discussed and debated.

Before this, Mukherji won a 'Best Bengali Film' Award for his 2018 release 'Ek Je Chhilo Raja'. He won four national awards in 2014 for 'Jaatishwar' and also bagged Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for his sixth film, 'Chotushkone' in 2015.

(Photograph:Twitter)