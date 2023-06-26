Malaika Arora dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya like never before to celebrate Arjun Kapoor's birthday: Watch clips

For Arjun Kapoor’s 38th birthday, girlfriend Malaika Arora, sister Anshula Kapoor, and Rohan Thakkar were seen arriving at his home in Mumbai. Malaika Arora was the life of the party at Arjun Kapoor's birthday celebration on Sunday. The yoga guru and reality TV personality danced her heart out to her hit item song "Chaiyya Chaiyya" at the bash. She was seen wearing a white maxi dress with a red petals print, dancing and nailing all the steps. #MalaikaArora dancing to ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at #ArjunKapoor’s birthday party is just amazing 🤩 🎉 😍 Loving the vibe Malla! pic.twitter.com/Z8sLuUTHWy — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) June 26, 2023 × Malaika's dance video

One of the guests at the party shared Malaika's dance video with the caption “unreal”. The video is going on loops on the internet. Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Khushi Kapoor and their other friends also attended Arjun's 38th birthday party. Bollywood sensation Arjun Kapoor has turned a year older today. He was wished by many celebrities on social media right from midnight.

Anshula Kapoor's boyfriend Rohan Thakkar was also present at the bash. In the clips, Arjun was seen enjoying a conversation with his friends.

Arjun enjoying his birthday Meanwhile, another picture from the bash shows Arjun Kapoor posing with his friends, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta and others. He is seen wearing a basic outfit with a black shirt over a white tee, along with black pants. Another picture shows Arjun enjoying a conversation with them. Arjun had a blast at the bash with Malaika and their friends.

Upcoming projects Talking about work, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kuttey alongside Tabu, Radhika Madan and Konkana Sen Sharma. He will next be seen in The Ladykiller with Bhumi Pednekar. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora was recently seen in Moving In With Malaika which was a hit among netizens.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE