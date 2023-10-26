Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff reunite at Subhash Ghai's wedding anniversary

It was a night to remember at ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s home as he celebrated his special night with family and friends. Cast of Khalnayak reunited at his home to wish the filmmaker. The celebrities spotted include Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher. The stars were spotted posing for pictures with Subhash Ghai and wife Mukta Ghai.

The celebrities didn’t attend alone as Madhuri was spotted with husband Dr Shriram Nene. He took to Instagram to share glimpses from the party and left fans nostalgic. He captioned the pictures, "It’s the company that makes the evening. A very happy wedding anniversary to @subhashghai1 #MuktaGhai and to @muktaartsltd.”

Soon after he posted them, fans wondered if Khalnayak 2 is on the cards. One of them commented, “Khalnayak team ek sath (team reunited).” “I think Khalnayak 2 is coming,” added another.