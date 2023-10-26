Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff reunite at Subhash Ghai's wedding anniversary
After pictures of their reunion surfaced on the internet, netizens couldn't stop wondering if Khalnayak 2 is in the works.
It was a night to remember at ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai’s home as he celebrated his special night with family and friends. Cast of Khalnayak reunited at his home to wish the filmmaker. The celebrities spotted include Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, and Anupam Kher. The stars were spotted posing for pictures with Subhash Ghai and wife Mukta Ghai.
The celebrities didn’t attend alone as Madhuri was spotted with husband Dr Shriram Nene. He took to Instagram to share glimpses from the party and left fans nostalgic. He captioned the pictures, "It’s the company that makes the evening. A very happy wedding anniversary to @subhashghai1 #MuktaGhai and to @muktaartsltd.”
Soon after he posted them, fans wondered if Khalnayak 2 is on the cards. One of them commented, “Khalnayak team ek sath (team reunited).” “I think Khalnayak 2 is coming,” added another.
Another also added, “Missing Ramya Krishnan and Rakhee Ji in this get-together.”
It’s been 30 years since Khalnayak released. It remains one of the most popular Subhash Ghai films to date. A song from the film called “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” was one of the highlights of Khalnayak.
Meanwhile, there are reports that there could be a sequel to Khalnayak.