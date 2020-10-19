'Ludo' trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi's film looks promising

Filmmaker Anurag Basu's latest film 'Ludo' features a gamut of Bollywood stars in an exciting thriller. The film's trailer dropped on Monday and shows Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf dealing with a crisis that they have no idea of how to come to out of. The film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats.

From the looks of the trailer, the film has Abhishek Bachchan playing a naive kidnapper, Pankaj Tripathi a gangster, Rajkummar Rao a Bollywood fanatic, Aditya Roya Kapur as ventriloquist and Rohit Saraf as a nurse.

The film's description on Youtube states, "Ludo is about the butterfly effect and how, despite all the chaos and crowd of the world, all our lives are inextricably connected. Ludo is about four different stories tied together by unavoidable circumstances and coincidences far beyond our understanding, all of which make up for a crazy caper of a film. "

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer has plenty of fun, chaotic moments that gives a glimpse of how the film is going to be. Basu's film also has a lot of Bollywood references thrown in.

The film was earlier scheduled to release in theatres but will not digitally premiere on Netflix on November 12.