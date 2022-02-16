'Laal Singh Chaddha' avoids clash with 'KGF 2', will now release on this date

Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been pushed again.

The Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump was earlier slated to release on April 14 but it has now been rescheduled for August 11.

Sharing the new release date, Aamir Khan Productions shared a statement that reads: "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts.”

Also read: Remembering Bappi Lahiri(1952-2022): The man who brought disco to India

The statement read, "We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."

Also read: Watch 'Rudra-The Edge of Darkness' trailer: Ajay Devgn makes OTT debut

The dates have been rescheduled as ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was clashing with Yash's ‘KGF: Chapter 2’.The film has been directed by Advait Chandan.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.