Krystle D'Souza joins Fardeen Khan's comeback film 'Visfot'

Fardeen Khan’s comeback is something we’re all looking forward to after the Bollywood actor took a long sabbatical, gained weight and then hid from paparazzi until now when he’s back in the game.

His comeback film ‘Visfot’ is by Sanjay Gupta and Bhushak Kumar as the film went on floors last week. The film will also star Krystle D’Souza .

Krystle's part is pivotal to the story and she has been paired with Fardeen.

Talking about the film, she says, "There is no greater thrill as an actor than being called on to be a part of a fantastic script. That's what this film is for me and I am so incredibly grateful to Bhushan sir and Sanjay sir. The story is such a roller coaster ride filled with twists and turns."

On working with Fardeen and Riteish, Krystle says, "I am so kicked to be sharing screen space with the ever so charming Fardeen Khan and the solid Riteish Deshmukh. These actors are so different from each other and there's so much to lap up from them individually when we work together and shooting this will be a fun ride".

'Visfot' directed by Kookie Gulati is the official remake of 2012 Venezuelan drama, 'Rock, Paper and Scissors'. Presented by T-Series and White Feather Films, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sanjay Gupta.