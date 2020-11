Raavanan

In ‘Raavanan’ Aishwarya Rai portrayed a fearless woman Ragini, wife of a police officer who is kidnapped by Veera. Her role was synonymous with Sita in Ramayana and she got a positive review for her performance in the Mani Ratnam film. The film was also made simultaneously in Hindi as 'Raavan' with Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles, and was also dubbed in Telugu as 'Villain'.

(Photograph:Twitter)