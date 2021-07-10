Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Mimi' gets a release date

Kriti Sanon has unveiled the release date of her upcoming movie 'Mimi'. The movie is all set to premiere on Jio Cinema and Netflix on July 30, 2021.



On Saturday, Kriti announced the release with a post on social media. By sharing a poster of the film featuring Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar along with her.

Kriti wrote, "This July, the unexpected offer will change her LIFE! Delivering the #MimiTrailer in 3 days, #Tuesday! #NothingLikeWhatYoureExpecting! #Mimi releasing on 30th July on @officialjiocinema & @netflix_in."

A few days back, Kriti shared a short teaser and also announced that the film’s trailer will release on July 13. The film is based on the Marathi film ‘Mala Aai Vhhaychy' and follows the story of a surrogate mother.

The film was slated for a theatrical release but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after which the makers opted for an OTT release.

Meanwhile, Sanon who was last seen in the historical drama 'Panipat' alongside Arjun Kapoor, has also been roped in for 'Heropanti 2', 'Housefull 5', and 'Bachchan Pandey'.