Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: A look back at Cannes 2019 red carpet

Cinema from across the globe is celebrated every year at the Cannes film festival. This year's festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The glamorous star-studded annual event was scheduled to begin on May 12 but now organisers are looking at options of clubbing it with other festivals and online screening. The festival has also been an event where fashion statements are made on the red carpet with stars walking in their designer best. 

Every year, Bollywood gets a big representation on the red carpet with Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor becoming regular faces at Cannes. Last year stars like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja walked the red carpet and turned heads with their unique fashion statement. Here's a look back.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone dazzeled on the red carpet with a bold-padded shouldered gown with a giant black bow running across the front. Her second red carpet look at the Cannes Film Festival was quite an inspiration from her husband Ranveer Singh's wardrobe, as she opted for a lime green Giambattista Valli dress made of yards of gauzy fabric and was wearing a pink turban on her head. 

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra kicked off the 72nd Cannes Film Festival with a shiny black and maroon thigh high slit gown by Roberto Cavalli with hammered Chopard earrings that nearly grazed her shoulders.For the second walk she opted for ruffled off-shoulder Georges Hobeika gown accessorised with diamond jewellery and her hair was tied in a ponytail.

 

Hina Khan

Last year television actress Hina Khan made her debut at the film festival with two of her best looks. At the red carpet, Hina walked in a grey sparkling gown by designer Zaid Naked and for the second time she opted for dark silver metallic Alin Le’ Kal gown.

 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Queen of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan last year apperared in a metallic golden gown by Jean-Louis Sabaji while for her second red carpet appearance, the Cannes veteran stunned in a pristine white feather gown.

Huma Qureshi

Last year Huma Qureshi gave some major fashion inspiration with her sartorial choices for the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress opted for grey detailed ensemble by Gaurav Gupta.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is known to be a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. Last year, she walked the Cannes red carpet in a white tuxedo by Ralph and Russo.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut stunned everyone with her regal look, as she chose to wear a gorgeous golden kanjeevaram saree with a thin red border accompanied with maroon gloves by Indian designers Falguni Shane Peacock. As for her second appearance she picked up a fish-cut ivory gown by Michael Cinco.

