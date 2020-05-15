Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: A look back at Cannes 2019 red carpet

Cinema from across the globe is celebrated every year at the Cannes film festival. This year's festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The glamorous star-studded annual event was scheduled to begin on May 12 but now organisers are looking at options of clubbing it with other festivals and online screening. The festival has also been an event where fashion statements are made on the red carpet with stars walking in their designer best.

Every year, Bollywood gets a big representation on the red carpet with Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor becoming regular faces at Cannes. Last year stars like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja walked the red carpet and turned heads with their unique fashion statement. Here's a look back.