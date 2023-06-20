Kriti Sanon shares audience reaction on Adipurush amid backlash: Focusing on the cheers and claps!

Even as Adipurush continues to be marred by numerous controversies, the film's leading lady Kriti Sanon is concentrating on the positives. The film has been criticised on numerous accounts- from bad VFX to controversial dialogues. But on Monday night, Sanon took to Instagram to share videos of the audience cheering for the film in theatres.

Kriti Sanon shares audience reaction on Adipurush



The film, directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti plays Janaki and Saif as Lankesh. The film has been receiving mixed responses from everywhere, with most panning the depiction of the various characters.



Despite, the negative reviews and multiple controversies, people have been cheering for the film. Kriti took to social media and shared videos in which the audience is seen cheering, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and singing the song Ram Siya Ram. Along with the videos, Kriti wrote, "Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram."