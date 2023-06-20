Kriti Sanon shares audience reaction on Adipurush amid backlash: Focusing on the cheers and claps!
Story highlights
Even as Adipurush continues to be marred by numerous controversies, the film's leading lady Kriti Sanon is concentrating on the positives.
Even as Adipurush continues to be marred by numerous controversies, the film's leading lady Kriti Sanon is concentrating on the positives.
Even as Adipurush continues to be marred by numerous controversies, the film's leading lady Kriti Sanon is concentrating on the positives. The film has been criticised on numerous accounts- from bad VFX to controversial dialogues. But on Monday night, Sanon took to Instagram to share videos of the audience cheering for the film in theatres.
Kriti Sanon shares audience reaction on Adipurush
The film, directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti plays Janaki and Saif as Lankesh. The film has been receiving mixed responses from everywhere, with most panning the depiction of the various characters.
Despite, the negative reviews and multiple controversies, people have been cheering for the film. Kriti took to social media and shared videos in which the audience is seen cheering, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and singing the song Ram Siya Ram. Along with the videos, Kriti wrote, "Focusing on the cheers and claps! Jai Siya Ram."
Here, have a look:
Soon after she shared the post, her fans were seen supporting her. Even her sister Nupur Sanon was seen cheering for her. She wrote, "Proud of you" while Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis. A fan wrote, "Don't believe anyone's words, once go to the theatre and see it, then you will feel that such a movie has not been made till date." Another fan wrote, "Respect button for Siya-Ram>>."
Adipurush, has been banned in Nepal over the film's depiction of Sita who, in the book, belonged to the country. In the film, it is claimed that Sita is the daughter of India.