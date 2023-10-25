Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ranveer Singh shot round the clock to wrap up Simmba & make it to his wedding

The beloved couch is back with its most loved and versatile host Karan Johar as Koffee with Karan returns for season 8. To spice up your life and bring you closer to your favourite stars, this time the conversations will be edgier, crazier and candid with no room to escape.

Being the most awaited season, the first episode couldn’t get any better as star-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh come together for the first time ever on the Koffee couch, spilling the beans on their marriage, proposal and more.

Ranveer and Deepika, according to the trailer released, have revealed quite a few details about their relationship and marriage. Now, we hear that Ranveer has also spoken candidly about the days leading up to his wedding.

Talking about this, Ranveer Singh said, “I called Rohit bhai and I said that aisa-aisa hai. He was like, theek hai, day night shoot karke khatam karenge tu jaa jee le apni zindagi (we will do day-night shoots and wrap up work). We shot day and night 24 hours round the clock towards the end of Simmba so I could make it for my wedding, I took the flight.”

Ranveer also revealed that while the couple got married in 2018, he had proposed to Deepika way back in 2015.