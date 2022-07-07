Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh dishes out the secret of keeping a separate wardrobe for in-laws

We are just a few days away from all-new confessions, secrets, and manifestations that are soon to brew in the new season of Hotstar Specials’ ‘Koffee With Karan Season 7’ which will exclusively stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Opening the new season are Bollywood’s latest bride and mom-to-be, Alia Bhatt, and the industry’s 7000-watt electrifying superstar, Ranveer Singh. When it comes to married life, one imagines the task of adapting to the norms of a new household to mostly be on the bride, but Ranveer Singh reveals otherwise.

Ranveer Singh, who is always up for a challenge, discusses how his life and wardrobe have changed since he married Deepika Padukone in the first episode.

"I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. For starters, I have two wardrobes now. When I go to Bangalore, there is a special wardrobe – white t-shirt and blue jeans. I don’t want to throw them off," he said.

Quibbling about his daring fashionista wardrobe and exuberant personality, Karan Johar asked, "But are there difficult moments when it comes to adaptation?" To which Ranveer Singh confessed, "Yes, of course. But now we have been together for 10 years. Initially, they were completely thrown away like who is this, what is this? Especially Deepika’s mom. She did not know what to make of me, honestly. We took time to warm up to each other but now she is like my mom."

Producer-filmmaker Karan Johar, who is also the host of the talk show, dropped the first trailer of his much-talked-about show on Saturday in which we see new tattletale games including Koffee Bingo and Mashed Up, along with the all-time favourite rapid fire—bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

For the uninitiated, Ranveer and Alia will be seen together in Dharma Productions' next project, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The duo are surely going to add some fire to the show.

