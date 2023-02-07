Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's FIRST PIC as husband and wife is out! See more pictures

Bollywood celebrity couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot on Tuesday (February 7) at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. First photos of the couple as husband and wife have arrived online and they show the newlyweds smiling from ear to ear, dressed in beautiful ethnic attires.

After keeping every detail of the wedding extremely private for months, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account a few hours after taking pheras (wedding vows) and wrote, "'Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai' (Now, we are in a permanent booking.) We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead." The line was borrowed from pair's hit film 'Shershaah'. The film, many believe led to the two actors dating in real life.

Check out the adorable wedding snaps of Kiara and Sidharth below!

Celebrities who reached Jaisalmer on Sunday for the wedding festivities were Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput. Manish Malhotra arrived at the palace with Kiara on Saturday.

Every guest got a royal welcome as folk artists performed for them outside the Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. Several videos from the venue are currently doing rounds on social media. According to reports, the palace is entirely booked from February 4-11 and it boasts of picturesque views, plush gardens and a lot more.

Reports are also rife that the couple will host their wedding reception on February 12 in Mumbai and will also speak to the media. The two will also host a reception party in Delhi, Sidharth's hometown.