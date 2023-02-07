Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note, Alia, Varun wish the couple
Story highlights
Among the wishes that flowed in for Sid and Kiara, Karan Johar's wish stood out. The filmmaker is known to be close to the couple and was one of the attendees at the wedding.
Among the wishes that flowed in for Sid and Kiara, Karan Johar's wish stood out. The filmmaker is known to be close to the couple and was one of the attendees at the wedding.
As Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared the first images of their wedding, they broke the internet. Fans of the 'Shershaah' star had been waiting for days to catch a glimpse of the two actors in their wedding attire. Several actors wished the new couple as they shared glimpses of their royal wedding at Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer on Tuesday early evening.
Among the wishes that flowed in for Sid and Kiara, Karan Johar's wish stood out. The filmmaker is known to be close to the couple and was one of the attendees at the wedding. Johar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for the two actors. "I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…
As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever….." KJo wrote.
Many would recall, Sidharth Malhotra made his debut in films in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year' in 2012. Sidharth's co-stars from the film, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan too wished the couple on Instagram.
Alia shared Kiara's post and wrote, "Congratulations you two" with two heart emojis while Varun Dhawan shared the couple's photo and wrote, "Wishing u a lifetime of love". Sidharth and Alia were rumoured to be dating at one point in time, but they had never confirmed their relationship. Alia married actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2022.
Celebrities who reached Jaisalmer on Sunday for the wedding festivities were Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput. Manish Malhotra arrived at the palace with Kiara on Saturday.
Reports are also rife that the couple will host their wedding reception on February 12 in Mumbai and will also speak to the media. The two will also host a reception party in Delhi, Sidharth's hometown.