Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Karan Johar pens heartfelt note, Alia, Varun wish the couple

As Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared the first images of their wedding, they broke the internet. Fans of the 'Shershaah' star had been waiting for days to catch a glimpse of the two actors in their wedding attire. Several actors wished the new couple as they shared glimpses of their royal wedding at Suryagarh Fort in Jaisalmer on Tuesday early evening.



Among the wishes that flowed in for Sid and Kiara, Karan Johar's wish stood out. The filmmaker is known to be close to the couple and was one of the attendees at the wedding. Johar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note for the two actors. "I met him a decade and a half ago…. Silent, strong and still so sensitive…. I met her many years after… silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure…Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together…. Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family…

As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse…felt the energy… I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid…. I love you Ki…. May today be your forever….." KJo wrote.