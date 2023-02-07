Harry Styles brutally trolled for dodging question about Beyonce at Grammys

Singer-songwriter Harry Styles, who started his musical journey by competing in 'The X Factor' at the age of 16 in the year 2010, arrived at this year's Grammy in a jumpsuit covered with no less than 250,000 Swarovski crystals in nine different colours. Once again, he proved that he is the king of jumpsuits! He also won a Grammy and made his fans proud by adding another feather to his already-decorated hat.

While many legendary artists received honours and got recognition at one of the biggest events in the music industry, some netizens caught a moment of Styles trying to dodge a question about Beyonce and the Album of the Year award. And, in no time, the singer started getting trolled across micro-blogging sites.

It all started when Styles made a stylish entry backstage after receiving his Grammy. When an interviewer asked Styles if he thought Beyoncé would win the Album of the Year award, he said he doesn't think anyone could look at the nominees and not feel like they all were deserving.

Without saying a yes or a no, he further replied, "When I look at this category, it’s all the people who have inspired me. These people have inspired me at different times. You can't predict who's winning. But, ya I am very grateful."

Harry Styles thanked the interpreter in sign language ☺️pic.twitter.com/OlmZeuXxGy — HS (@thehrrycore) February 7, 2023

Reacting to Styles' comment, a user wrote, "Harry, you only won because you are the male version of Taylor… and the grammy love their Harry's and Taylor's. Let's be clear on that. You really didn't think Bey or Kendrick were gonna win? sit down fr. (sic)"

Another commented, "What a white entitled pri*k would say." And, one tweet read, "Beyoncé *DESERVED* to win is the only right answer here. #GRAMMYs. (sic)"

Harry's fans, however, quickly came to his rescue and slammed the trolls. One fan wrote, "That’s such a dumb question. These people are so unprofessional. Including the Grammys. (sic)"

Another commented, "All the Beyonce-whiners being disrespectful and rude, as per usual. Maybe Beyoncé and her husband can take some of their money and fund 'Beyonce Awards ' so they can give each other & their kids awards and brag about it. (sic)"

Harry was also trolled by a few for his sartorial choice for the award night.

