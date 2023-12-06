Khushi Kapoor pays tribute to mom Sridevi at the premiere of her debut film The Archies

Debutant actress Khushi Kapoor turned heads at the red carpet premiere of her film The Archies. The young actress paid tribute to her mother, the late Sridevi in a very special way. Khushi looked stunning in a golden shimmery gown which was previously worn by her mother some years back.



The Archies premiere took place at Mumbai NMACC in Mumbai and Khushi Kapoor turned up wearing the gown that was worn by Sridevi to the 2013 IIFA red carpet.



Pictures of Khushi in her gorgeous gown were also posted by the outfit's creator, designer Priyanka Kapadia on her Instagram stories. Sharing a snap of the actress, the designer wrote, "A very special night in a very special dress from her mom's closet."

For the screening, Khushi's entire family came out to support and cheer for her. Her siblings Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor along with her dad Boney Kapoor were present at the event. Khushi's cousin Rhea Kapoor came with her husband Karan Boolani while her other cousin Shanaya walked in wearing a white gown.



The Archies marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The other newcomers include Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies has been helmed by Zoya Akhtar and will release on Netflix on December 7.