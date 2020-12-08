KGF Chapter 2: Yash and Sanjay Dutt spotted shooting climax scene

With films restarting shoots amid the pandemic, Yash and Sanjay Dutt were spotted filming the climax of the much-awaited ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ in Hyderabad.

Pictures have surfaced on the internet from their supposed stunt sequence. The makers have built an expensive set at Ramoji Rao Film City, Hyderabad. It is said to be one of the highlights of the film.

Director Prashanth Neel shared a picture of himself with stunt masters Anbariv and revealed that they have already started filming the climax scenes. Prashanth wrote, "Climax it is !!!! Rocky. Adheera With the deadly fight masters anbariv..... #KGFhapter2 (sic)."

Climax it is !!!!

Rocky ⚔ Adheera

With the deadly fight masters anbariv.....#KGFCHAPTER2 pic.twitter.com/QiltJiGQgl — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 7, 2020 ×

The cast and crew of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ shot for major portions before the lockdown was imposed because of the novel coronavirus.

Check out Yash's look from the film:

Earlier, Sanjay Dutt shared several pictures of himself in the new look from the film. Sanjay will be playing the role of antagonist Adheera Opposite Yash’s Rocky.

Directed by Prashant Neel, ‘KGF: Chapter 1’ released in multiple languages and went on to make box-office records in India.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ also features Raveena Tandon in an important role.

