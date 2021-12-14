Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal pose together for the first time as they return to Mumbai 

They're back! After a week-long celebration and royal wedding in Rajasthan, newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned to Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The couple posed for the media outside Mumbai's Kalina airport before they head home.



This was the first time that Vicky and Katrina posed together for the paparazzi. The couple who has been in a relationship since 2019 married at a luxury resort in Sawai Madhopur, in Rajasthan on December 9. This is how Vicky Kaushal's brother welcomed Katrina Kaif into family

Holding hands, the couple walked towards the entry gate and waved at the media across the road and obliged everyone with photos. Katrina glowed in a peach churidar kurta, wore traditional red bangles (typical accessory of a new bride in Punjab), vermilion on her forehead. Vicky chose a beige shirt and trousers for the day.

Earlier in the day, Katrina and Vicky shared more images of their intimate wedding. The couple gave a glimpse of the sundowner pre-wedding event where Katrina gave tribute to her British heritage and wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed floral saree-gown with a veil.



The couple is expected to host a reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues in Bollywood. The date of the event has not been revealed yet. Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's bewitching Haldi ceremony