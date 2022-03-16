Kareena Kapoor to work with Sujoy Ghosh for adaptation of Japanese novel 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's film. She has signed up for Sujoy's Devotion, film adaptation of Keigo Huganshino’s Japanese novel 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will play a divorced single mother who murders her abusive ex-husband and is then helped by her sympathetic neighbour to dispose of the body. The film stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat along with the actress.

The film has been in works since a long time now. Earlier, the film was to be made back in 2017. It was to be produced by Ekta Kapoor with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the leading role. Back then too, Sujoy Ghosh was to direct. The project, however, got shelved at the time.

Now, the film has got a green light.

See the announcement video here:

Kareena captioned the video: "And so it begins..."

Shah Rukh Khan turns social media upside down as he announces SRK+, fans can't keep calm

Talking about his film, the director Sujoy Ghosh shared, “Devotion is probably the best love story I’ve ever read. and to get a chance to adapt it into a film is such an honor. Plus I get a chance to work with Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay!!! What more can one ask for!!

Watch 'Runway 34' teaser: Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan get together for an adventure

The film is produced by 12th Street Entertainment & Northern Lights Films in association with Boundscript and Kross Pictures present a Netflix Original directed by Sujoy Ghosh.