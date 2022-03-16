Shah Rukh Khan turns social media upside down as he announces SRK+, fans can't keep calm

Shah Rukh Khan turned social media upside down when he shared a poster of what we assume is an announcement for his own OTT app, SRK+. He captioned the post: "Kuch kuch hone wala hain, OTT ki duniya mein (something is going to happen in the world of OTT)."

The poster features a smiling Shah Rukh Khan as he gives a thumbs up to fans. While we don;t know if its an announcement of an OTT or something related to Disney+ because it sure does sound like that, his peers from the fraternity have been congratulating him since yesterday.

Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein. pic.twitter.com/VpNmkGUUzM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 15, 2022 ×

Salman Khan was possibly one of the first to congratulate good friend as he wrote, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se (the party is on you today). Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+."

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022 ×

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap too wished him and wrote, "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+.”

Karan Johar wrote, "Biggest news of the year. This is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited.”

Shahrukh Khan’s fans have also been appreciating the news as he makes a comeback on social media properly. He had cut himself off from all social media platforms after his eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested in a drug bust. Aryan was released on bail about a month later. One fan wrote, "King Khan ab OTT pe raj karega (King Khan will rule over OTT now).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in ‘Pathan’, for which he is currently shooting. Pathan will star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and is slated for release in January 2023.

