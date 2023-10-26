Karan Johar opens up about his mental health struggle, says he had a panic attack: 'My hands were shaking'

Karan Johar is back with the much-anticipated new season of Koffee With Karan, which kicked off with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as the guests.

Talking about mental health to Deepika, Karan went on to reveal that he had an anxiety attack at the grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in April this year.



Talking about Deepika's struggle with mental health, Karan recalled the journey with the Padmavat actress, when she broke down in tears in a helicopter when they were returning from Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party in 2017.

''I remember holding her hand right through. She (Deepika) just cried, I looked and thought ‘I don’t even know how this feels'… till it happened to me,” Karan shared.

Karan revealed that he had a ''legit attack'' at the NMACC launch event.

“The legit attack I had was at the NMACC launch. I remember Varun Dhawan was staring at me. I was sweating. I didn’t even realise my face was full of sweat. Varun came and he was like, ‘Are you okay?’ My hands were shaking. And then he took me to an empty room. I first thought if it was a cardiac arrest.''

He continued, ''I didn’t know what I was going through. I got out of my jacket, which was long and elaborate. I just left in half an hour. I went back home and I just went to my bed and I cried. I didn’t know why I was crying.”

“I called my psychologist the next day who I have known and dealt with before. I asked her, ‘What do I do? I’m just going through a tough time and I also have a film release coming up.’ Then she put me on medication which I’m still on. My mom’s gonna see this. But I’m okay,” The Rocky Aur Rani.. director said.

Over the years, Deepika has become the face of mental health awareness in India and has been a constant advocate of the same. She has founded Live Love Laugh Foundation which helps people suffering from anxiety, depression and other mental disorders.

