Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's dreamy wedding video will fill your heart with warmth. Watch

Bollywood's most famous couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opened up about their relationship like never before in the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8. The couple, for the first time since their wedding in 2018, gave an inside peek into the dreamy ceremony that took place in Lake Como in Italy and released their wedding video on the show. The previously unseen wedding video footage gives a glimpse of how the two Bollywood icons had the most warm and intimate wedding surrounded by their loved ones, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

Ranveer's Dreamy Proposal in Maldives



Before the wedding video was unveiled, Ranveer narrated in great detail how he had proposed to Deepika in Maldives back in 2015. Ranveer had popped the question to Deepika before speaking to her family - something the actor admitted he shouldn't have done. The couple then went to Bengaluru to meet Deepika's parents and broke the news of their engagement. The news did not thrill Deepika's mother initially and Ranveer admits it took him a few years to make a place in her heart.

The Dreamy Wedding Video



Nearly 5 years after their wedding, Ranveer and Deepika stated that they decided it was time to show a glimpse of the wedding to their fans all over the world. The footage from the wedding begins with Ranveer, as always, gushing about Deepika at their engagement party. Deepika's father, former badminton champion Prakash Padukone also sweetly says that Ranveer brings some excitement and crazy to their ‘boring’ family of four.

Clips from the wedding show Ranveer dancing at their mehendi function by the lake, Deepika being adorned with jewels as she prepares for the wedding, them exchanging vows, glimpses of their south Indian and Punjabi wedding ceremonies and how he wanted to meet her before they got married just to tell her that he loves her.



Shot by The Wedding Filmer, who shared the video on Instagram, the video also has both Ranveer and Deepika's fathers talking about their children and Ranveer's love for Deepika. It also has Deepika speaking about how Ranveer completes her. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vishal Punjabi (@theweddingfilmer) ×

Karan Johar Got Emotional Watching DeepVeer wedding video



After watching the video, Karan got emotional and welled up. Ranveer and Deepika gave him hugs and kisses. The director then became candid about how the video made him happy and also sad as he wondered if he would ever find someone for himself.

Karan, who is currently single, said that while he has the love of his mother and children, he sometimes also wishes for a partner to share the smaller moments of life with. Deepika assured him that he will find someone at the right time. She also mentioned how it was important to find someone who is right for you rather than marrying someone who wasn't and regretting that decision later.